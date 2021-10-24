Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.