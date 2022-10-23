Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
