Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.