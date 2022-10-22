Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
