Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.