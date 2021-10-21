Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.