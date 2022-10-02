Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.