Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.