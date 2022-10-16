The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
