Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.