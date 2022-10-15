 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News