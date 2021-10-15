 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

