Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.