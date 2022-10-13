Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 30 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
