 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News