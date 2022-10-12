Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.