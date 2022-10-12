Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

