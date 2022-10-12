Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks l…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. I…