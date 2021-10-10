Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
