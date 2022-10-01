Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
