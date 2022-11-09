It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 14 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
