Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
