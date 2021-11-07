Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Take a closer look at what's driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
