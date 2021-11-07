Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.