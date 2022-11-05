Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
