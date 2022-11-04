The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
