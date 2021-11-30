Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.