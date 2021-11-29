Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

