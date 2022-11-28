It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
