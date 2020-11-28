Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!