Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South.