Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

Local Weather

