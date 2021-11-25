Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
