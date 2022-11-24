Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.