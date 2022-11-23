It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
