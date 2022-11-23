Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.