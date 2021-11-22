Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.