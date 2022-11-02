Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.