Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. 12 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.