Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Bismarck, ND

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

