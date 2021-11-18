Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

