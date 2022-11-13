It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
