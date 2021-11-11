Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from THU 9:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.