It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18. 4 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
