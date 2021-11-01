Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
