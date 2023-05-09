Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
