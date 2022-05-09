Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tue…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bismarck. …
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
The first operational computer-generated forecasts were issued on the afternoon of May 6, 1955.