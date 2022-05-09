Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

