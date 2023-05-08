Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
