Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.