Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.