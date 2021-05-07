Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
