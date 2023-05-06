Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.