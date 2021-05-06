Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.