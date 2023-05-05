Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …