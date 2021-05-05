Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.