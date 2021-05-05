Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. T…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for …
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the B…
This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…